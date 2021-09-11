Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,855 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,855 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter worth $219,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

PFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

