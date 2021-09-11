Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 190,294 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 190,294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Ducommun worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ducommun by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 927,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ducommun by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,180,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ducommun by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,976,000 after purchasing an additional 25,706 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Ducommun by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 699,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,977,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ducommun by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCO opened at $50.77 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $605.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.51.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $160.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

