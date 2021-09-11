Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Virtu Financial reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

VIRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of -0.28. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.