Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on VC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.50.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $98.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 96.93 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.89. Visteon has a 12-month low of $64.22 and a 12-month high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Visteon will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Visteon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Visteon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Visteon by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.