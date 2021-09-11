Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company’s lead product, RenalGuard (R), is designed to remove contrast dyes that are known to be toxic to the kidneys. Viveve Medical Inc., formerly known as PLC Systems Inc., is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts. “

VIVE opened at $2.50 on Friday. Viveve Medical has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 9.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 109.68% and a negative net margin of 295.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Viveve Medical will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viveve Medical by 1,166.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 272,098 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viveve Medical by 273.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

