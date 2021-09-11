Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

WKCMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €161.00 ($189.41) to €175.00 ($205.88) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $189.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.99 and a 200-day moving average of $154.25. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $89.90 and a 52-week high of $189.00.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.