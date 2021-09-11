Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 257 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.45. 896,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,901. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71.

