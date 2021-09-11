Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Savior LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,835. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.54. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.