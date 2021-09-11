Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $16.37 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.0% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $16,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,502,000 after acquiring an additional 697,991 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,341,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,362,000 after acquiring an additional 367,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,661,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,305,000 after acquiring an additional 290,739 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,775,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,705,000 after acquiring an additional 616,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,625 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $52.39. 2,349,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,472. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $53.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

