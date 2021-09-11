Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLDM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,501,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,523,000 after buying an additional 2,971,417 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,001,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,688 shares during the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 16,890,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,792 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $37,802,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter.

GLDM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,627. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $19.63.

