Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF)

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $879,000.

EMXF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.66. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

