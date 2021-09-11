Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $879,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF alerts:

EMXF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.66. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.