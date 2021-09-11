Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,720 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

VTEB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.15. 1,002,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,604. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.08. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.05 and a one year high of $55.67.

