Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $173.89

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $173.89 and last traded at $173.05, with a volume of 504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.85.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,669. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,297,000 after purchasing an additional 221,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,421,000 after purchasing an additional 65,266 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,349,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,144,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,283,000 after acquiring an additional 37,006 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

