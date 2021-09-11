Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 310 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $99,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,073,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.08. 3,382,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,408. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

