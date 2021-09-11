Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,369 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,080 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 297,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,977,000 after buying an additional 29,149 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 12.0% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 57.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 17.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

WMT traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $145.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,255,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,169. The stock has a market cap of $406.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.19 and its 200 day moving average is $140.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,013,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $142,357,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,715,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,130,817 shares of company stock worth $3,394,777,167 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

