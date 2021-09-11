Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $19.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 328,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,746 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.4% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $58.90. The stock had a trading volume of 111,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,593. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average of $57.95. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

