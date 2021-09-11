Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $59.91 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,169,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,931 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $59,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,581,000 after acquiring an additional 399,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.24. 520,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,499. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28.

