Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 130,572 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,572 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $37,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.66. 1,063,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,308. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

