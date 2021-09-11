Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 22,763 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,763 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $11,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.66. 421,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,190. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $75.89 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.28.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

