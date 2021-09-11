Wells Fargo & Company Trims UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Target Price to $65.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the healthcare company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PATH. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.71.

PATH opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.42. UiPath has a 12-month low of $53.57 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,271. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $1,342,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 637,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,073,766.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,052 shares of company stock worth $20,960,765 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,523,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

