Westover Capital Advisors LLC Invests $371,000 in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,702,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR opened at $187.05 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $194.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.12 and a 200-day moving average of $155.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

