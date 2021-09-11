Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 375,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up 0.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $16,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $809,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

Shares of WPM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,756. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.25. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

