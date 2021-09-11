William Ho Sells 3,000 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $108,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $32,070.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $30,520.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $30,230.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $31,750.00.

On Monday, June 14th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $35.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.06. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

