Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) traded up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $234.72 and last traded at $234.60. 20,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,275,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.