Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.93).

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Windtree Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

WINT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,350. Windtree Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.07.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

