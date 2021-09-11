WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 10,477 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 57.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,544 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 117.3% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,011,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,216,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,698 shares of company stock worth $11,685,569. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.50. 18,228,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,941,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.08. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.96 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

