WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.30 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,399 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of First Solar by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.41. 2,993,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.52 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.94.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Solar from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.48.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $43,318.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,400.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,170. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.