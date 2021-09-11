WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 735 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,348,000 after acquiring an additional 784,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after buying an additional 566,814 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 130.6% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 796,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,898,000 after buying an additional 451,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,555,000 after buying an additional 361,897 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.0% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,373,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $692,637,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $571.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $540.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.05. The firm has a market cap of $225.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.80 and a 12-month high of $575.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Benchmark started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

