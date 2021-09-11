Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,433,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,031,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 558,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,110,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average of $76.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

