Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WTFC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an above average rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $73.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

