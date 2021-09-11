Xion Finance (XGT) Hits Market Capitalization of $314,489.92

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $314,489.92 and $7,887.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Xion Finance has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Xion Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0695 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,526,231 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

