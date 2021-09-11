Yakov Faitelson Sells 31,072 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $2,269,188.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,137 shares in the company, valued at $39,957,415.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.18. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $75.33.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRNS. Cowen began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 252.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 176.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 36,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.