Yellow Road (ROAD) Trading 18% Lower Over Last Week

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, Yellow Road has traded down 18% against the dollar. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $26,888.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,858,612 coins and its circulating supply is 2,586,057 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

