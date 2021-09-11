Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Billion

Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will announce sales of $5.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.46 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $21.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.37 billion to $22.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.73 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $54.66 on Friday. Aflac has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average is $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aflac by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,689,000 after buying an additional 71,270 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at $224,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 10.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

