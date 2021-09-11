Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $364.18 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will announce sales of $364.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $341.60 million to $377.40 million. Nutanix posted sales of $312.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of NTNX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.67. 1,974,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,800. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,272,179.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $483,079.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,080. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 46,651 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $654,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutanix (NTNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.