Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $811.70 Million

Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will post $811.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $815.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $807.80 million. Valvoline posted sales of $652.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

