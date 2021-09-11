Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vtex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vtex will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vtex.

VTEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.27.

NYSE VTEX traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 116,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,243. Vtex has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

About Vtex

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

