Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.22. Warner Music Group posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Warner Music Group.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

Warner Music Group stock remained flat at $$40.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,005,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,982. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 80.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Warner Music Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 71.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 51.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Warner Music Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 164,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 29,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,732,000 after buying an additional 189,325 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Music Group (WMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.