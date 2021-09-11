Zacks: Analysts Expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Hanesbrands posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,852,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 233,936 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 921.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 425,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 384,075 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 206,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 22,301 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBI traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.72. 3,699,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,490,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.37. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

