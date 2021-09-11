Zacks: Analysts Expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $474.58 Million

Analysts expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to announce $474.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $493.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $453.57 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $460.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

MD opened at $29.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.37. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.18.

In related news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

