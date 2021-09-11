Zacks: Analysts Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $993.31 Million

Analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce sales of $993.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $970.43 million to $1.03 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $806.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

Shares of SPR opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.55. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

