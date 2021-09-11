Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report sales of $6.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.35 billion. Applied Materials reported sales of $4.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $23.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.27 billion to $23.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $25.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.95 billion to $26.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,412 shares of company stock valued at $30,478,770 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,500,049 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $640,807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 230,920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.61. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

