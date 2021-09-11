Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to Post -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celcuity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Celcuity reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($2.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($3.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CELC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $21.18 on Friday. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 27.51 and a current ratio of 27.51. The firm has a market cap of $315.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,661,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Celcuity by 145,800.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 69,984 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Celcuity in the second quarter worth $1,080,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Celcuity in the second quarter worth $6,130,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Celcuity in the second quarter worth $1,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

