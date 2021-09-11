Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.74 Billion

Brokerages expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report sales of $29.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.79 billion and the highest is $30.31 billion. Comcast posted sales of $25.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year sales of $115.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.94 billion to $115.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $123.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $119.37 billion to $137.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HSBC raised their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.87. The company has a market capitalization of $272.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

