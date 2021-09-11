Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $506.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to report $506.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $504.27 million and the highest is $508.10 million. HEICO reported sales of $426.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on HEI. Truist lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.42. The stock had a trading volume of 204,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.93. HEICO has a 1 year low of $99.55 and a 1 year high of $148.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.26.

In other HEICO news, Director Adolfo Henriques bought 925 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,343. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson bought 834 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

