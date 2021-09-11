Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). Medicenna Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medicenna Therapeutics.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,910,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDNA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 111,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,961. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.22.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.