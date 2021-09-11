Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.74. Mondelez International reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,596,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056,032. The firm has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $929,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,600,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,698,000 after buying an additional 183,777 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 278,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after buying an additional 72,638 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.