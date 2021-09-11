Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. Nielsen posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%.

NLSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

NLSN stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. 4,804,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,540. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 15.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,705,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nielsen by 12.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Nielsen by 29.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 56.4% in the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 133,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 48,194 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

