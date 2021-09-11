Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will post sales of $23.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.81 million to $24.00 million. RedHill Biopharma reported sales of $20.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year sales of $90.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.90 million to $92.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $125.68 million, with estimates ranging from $121.16 million to $130.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RedHill Biopharma.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 297.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RDHL shares. WBB Securities cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 765,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,505. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $377.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.