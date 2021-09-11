Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will report $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $2.00. Ryder System reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year earnings of $7.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on R. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 71.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ryder System by 17.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently -859.26%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.